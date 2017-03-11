Writing on Facebook Sarah Braeye said “"They have just forced the lock of the front door. Our neighbour has said that she hears banging and that they come outside with planks. Our furniture is there too. We don’t know what is happening there”.

The couple wrote a letter to the Mayor of Ghent Daniël Termont (socialist, photo). However, Mr Termont replied by saying “squatting is currently not a criminal offence, although a number of proposals have been tabled to change this.

The squatters can only be removed by a court order if settling out of court proves not to be possible”.