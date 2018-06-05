"I’m telling you if Brussels Airlines doesn’t achieve better results they can’t expect any gifts from us”.

Last month some 60,000 passengers had their travel arrangements disrupted when pilots at Brussels Airlines held two one-day strikes.

Since the strike negotiations have resumed and their focus has switched to improving the pilots’ work-life balance.

Speaking at the IATA conference in the Australian city of Sydney, Mr Spohr said “The Lufthansa group consists of 15 airlines. Those that reduce costs and produce more income can count on our support. A good example of this is SWISS that will soon be given extra aircraft. Austrian Airlines’ and Brussels Airlines’ results were less good.

They can’t expect any extra investment. Their fate is in their own hands. Brussels Airlines is a relatively small part of the Lufthansa group. The effects of a strike at Brussels Airlines are visible more quickly in its results.

In Germany too we have had difficult times with a long period of strike action Lufthansa. However, the effects were less pronounced for the simple reason that we were better equipped at all levels to deal with loss of income”, Mr Spohr said.