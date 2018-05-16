Monday’s day-long talks failed to find a solution to the dispute. A second attempt is being made today.

Brussels Airlines’ spokesperson Kim Daenen told journalists that “It is important that an agreement is reached. We put proposals on the table on Monday that we believe came closer to meeting the pilots demands and in which a lot of attention is paid to work-life balance”.



The spokesperson adds tha t the proposals are not being offered on a take it or leave it basis.

"We will continue talks based on the proposals. We need to think about all of Brussels Airline’s 3,900 staff”.

On Monday the unions let it be known that what was put on the table on Monday was insufficient. It is hoped that today’s talks will find a way of ending the dispute.

An arbitrator will join the talks at around 5pm to see how much progress has been made. However, this is not a deadline. Around 220 flights have been cancelled today as a result of the strike.