The airline has been forced to find solutions for some 60,000 passengers whose flights have been cancelled because of the strike. Brussels Airlines reports that around 5,000 of these have asked for a refund.

As we reported on Saturday, the pilots wrote an open letter to passengers explaining why they are striking. They cite excess pressure of work and “a lack of respect” on the part of management as their primary issues and our keen to stress that their strike is not “all about money”.

The strike has come in for criticism from some quarters the former Federal Secretary of State responsible for Transport Etienne Schouppe (Flemish Christian democrat) believes that the pilots “are playing with fire” by striking.

The airline has called on passengers affected by the strike not to go to the airport. 5 call centres are fully staffed and waiting to take calls from passengers.

While three quarters of Brussels Airlines flights are scrapped today talks have resumed between Brussels Airlines management and the pilots’ union representatives. Management has fresh proposals that it will put the unions in the hope that Wednesday’s planned strike can be averted.