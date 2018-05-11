Negotiations between Brussels Airlines and the pilots about a salary increase, a better work-life balance and pensions have been ongoing for some time.

The airline will table new proposals on Monday that it hopes will resolve the dispute. However, she added that the airline has little financial leeway. Next week’s strike action will cost the airline an estimated 10 million euro.

There has long been disquiet among staff at the Zaventem (Flemish Brabant)-based airline. Previous proposal by Brussels Airline’s management were rejected by 80% of the airline’s pilots in a ballot. Last ditch negotiation were unable to avert Wednesday’s strike.

Brussels Airlines says that the plan it intends to bring to the table on Monday will contain proposals on an improved "work-life balance". However, with regard to wages there is “little financial leeway”.