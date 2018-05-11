Brussels Airlines will reimburse customers that want their money back. Those that wish to rebook onto flights that are more expensive than the ones they were booked on will be reimbursed the different.

Those that can prove that they have suffered financial loss due to the strike will be abler to put in a compensation claim.

The airline says that passengers left stranded abroad due to the strike will be able to get hotel accomodation.

Passengers are advised to keep an eye on the bruisselsairlines.be website for the very latest information concerning the strike. The airline will also be providing information about the strike via its Facebook page and its twitter feed.

The consumers’ association Test Aankoop will also be providing a helpline on 02/892 3709 to answer any questions customers might have concerning the strike.

