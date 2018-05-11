Four of the strike-bound stores are in Flanders, three in the Brussels-Capital Region and 10 are in Wallonia. The stores will remain closed for the rest of the day.

The Flemish stores that are closed include Sint-Kruis Bruges and Sint- Eloois Vijve (West Flanders) and Drogenbos and Kraainem (Flemish Brabant) All three Carrefour hypermarkets in the Brussels-Capital Region (Evere, Oudergem and Sint-Agatha-Berchem) are closed.

In Wallonia the hypermarkets at Mons, Soignies, Haine Saint-Pierre, Gosselies, Bormerée, Froyennes, Belle Ile, Marche, Arlon and Bierges are all hit by strike action.