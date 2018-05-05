Bpost’s spokeswoman Barbara Van Speybroeck told VRT News that the continuing fall in the number of letter that are sent means that Bpost is losing around 90 euro in income each year.

"Hence we need to look for new distribution models that better match the needs and expectations of our customers. A customer wants to receive a parcel as quickly as possible this is not always the case with letters. This is why we are thinking about how we can diversify what we offer".

Speaking in an interview with Saturday’s editions of the dailies ‘De Tijd’ and ‘De Morgen’ Bpost’s CEO doesn’t hold back. Koen Van Gerven confirms that the post office is looking into differential pricing and raising the price of stamps.