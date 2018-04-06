LBC-NVK Secretary Johan Lippens told VRT News that "We at the union have been saying that the pressure of work is too high for some time now.

"Management has opted for a rule of terror in which everyone is constantly scared that they could be shown the door at any time”.

The union chose the Oostkamp store as it only opened a week ago. It believes that the staff should get the opportunity to get used to the new shop, but says that this is not the case.

