In addition to this NMBS is looking to take on 300 people for technical jobs such as mechanics and electro-mechanics. There are also posts available for civil and industrial engineers and commercial staff.

As part of the campaign the rail company’s recruitment website (in Dutch and French) has been renewed. Candidates can now find more information about their career prospect within NMBS and read the experience of those already working for the rail company.

NMBS’ CEO Sophie Dutordoir told journalist that the campaign stresses “The values that are need to ensure our future such as a customer-centric approach, professionalism, commitment and passion for the job as well as the desire to take on a challenge”.