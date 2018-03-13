The difference in price levels between Belgian supermarkets and supermarkets in neighbouring countries has increased since the last price comparison survey 5 year ago.

The figures come from the Price Observatory of the Federal Economy Department. The price observatory compared the price of 65,000 identical product that are on sale in supermarkets in Belgium, Germany, The Netherlands and France. The lion’s share were branded products as many unbranded products differ from country to country.

The results show that prices in our supermarkets are between 9% and 13% higher than they are in supermarkets in three of our neighbouring countries.

The difference in price levels is linked to differences in VAT an excise duty levels. Furthermore economy of scale plays a role. Of the 4 countries surveyed Belgium is the smallest in terms of population and land mass.

Chains operating in larger counties are able to obtain more favourable prices from their suppliers and economy of scale also means that they operational costs are than is the case with retailers that serve smaller markets.