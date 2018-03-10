As a result of the blockade hundreds of bars have not received their deliveries. However, Filip Vanheusden of the Flemish Hospitality Industry Trade Federation reassures drinkers that bars won’t run dry over the weekend.

“Most watering holes have sufficient stock. However, businesses that were expecting deliveries today could have issues over the weekend”.

Bar-owners could have stock issues if the blockade continues beyond today.

Many bars are under contract to the brewery and are only allowed to get their drinks from a certain depot. If the assigned depot is currently blockaded, the Hospitality Industry Trade Federation suggests allowing bars to go and get their supplies from a drinks wholesale as a one off.

