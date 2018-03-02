The United Kingdom is one of Belgium’s top 5 export markets. Deloitte’s report 'Belgium’s Brexit: Why You Should Plan Today' says that 9% of our country’s exports go to the UK. Exports from Belgium to the United Kingdom are good for 31.99 billion euro/annum.

Cars, chemical products, food and drink, textiles, synthetic materials and machinery are all areas on Belgian industry that export significant quantities of goods to the UK.