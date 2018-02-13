Perrigo announced that it was buying Omega Pharma in 2014. The price was 3.6 billion euro, including over 1 billion euro in debts. Mr Coucke received 620 million euro in cash and another 620 million euro in Perrigo shares for his shares in Omega Pharma.

The American company soon started to believe that it had paid too much for Omega Pharma and he was dismissed. Soon afterwards Perrigo lodged a claim against Marc Coucke and the Waterland investment fund.

They are (amongst other things) accused of having included unsold stock in the Omega Pharma’s turnover figures, this making the company looked more attractive to a potential buyer. Mr Coucke then lodged at counter claim. He says that Perrigo didn’t act in good faith when it took Omega Pharma over.

