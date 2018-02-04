Lufthansa took full control of Brussels Airlines at the end of 2016, completing a 100 percent take-over. The Belgians are afraid that, in a worst-case scenario, Lufthansa will fully integrate BA in its low-cost carrier Eurowings. This could mark the end of BA's long-distance connections with destinations in Africa, which go back to the time Belgium's airline was still independently operating under the name Sabena, before the bankruptcy in 2001.

Other concerns include the brand name and look-and-feel of BA: will it be able to continue operating under the same name? The position of the present CEO Bernard Gustin is said to be at stake. His standing or falling tomorrow seems to be a symbolic issue for BA workers.