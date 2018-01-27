1,233 jobs will be lost as a result of the reorganisation plans. Carrefour said that it intends to make digitalisation, organic food, fresh food and smaller local shops.

The aim of all this is of course to make profits pick up again. Currently 19 of Carrefour’s 45 Belgian hypermarkets are losing money. Turnover and profits in the non-food sector of the business is in free-fall. Last year turnover fell be 6%. It has fallen by a fifth since 2010.

The Vlerick Business School’s retail expert Gino Van Ossel told the VRT weekly economics programme ‘De markt’ that Carrefour’s made issue is getting customers in Belgium to think about it when considering which supermarket does what best.

"If you ask a Belgian “where is it cheap?” they will say: Colruyt, Aldi and Lidl. If you ask them “where do you go for slightly better products?” they will say Delhaize. The Carrefour brand doesn’t ‘load’ is falls somewhere in between”. The rather old-fashioned image it inherited from GB doesn’t held.