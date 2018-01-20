The first ships load with SVK’s product have already left for Mexico and the first slabs have already been installed.



SVK got the contract while at the international building fair in the German city of Munich. The Mexican construction company in charge of renovated the Mexico City Metro has visited SVK’s factory in Sint-Niklaas to carry out a number of quality control checks.

This is the first time that SVK’s products have been used for a project in Latin America. This is good news for a company that has been under fire in recent months due to issues with asbestos on its dump.