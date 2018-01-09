It is clear that many of those of us that can choose a company car. This is despite growing international pressure on Belgium to reduce the number of company cars on our roads. There is also a social trend towards greener forms of transport.

Nevertheless, when push comes to shove those Belgians that can opt for a company car.

Joost Kaesemans of the automobile industry federation Febiac told VRT News that "The total number of cars registered in Belgium grew by 1.5%. However, the number of company cars grew by 3%. This is a result of the economy picking up, but above all that a company car still makes up part of many employees’ salary package”.

“This shows once again that real efforts need to be made to develop a system of transport budgets. This could provide an alternative to company cars.

If companies want to pay their employees in a way that is fiscally advantageous a made-to-measure solution needs to be found. However, any transport budget offered should also be able to be spent on public transport or on a motorbike or a scooter.