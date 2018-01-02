News of the measures first appeared in Tuesday’s edition of the daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ and has since been confirmed by VRT News’ sources.

A system of incentives for those wishing to convert an empty shop into housing already exists. Those doing so can be made exempt from paying property tax for up to three years.

However, it is a complex system and those applying fora n exemption have to comply with a number of conditions. The Flemish Government believes that this is the reason why so few people (around 30 per annum) apply.

Under the new system the strict conditions have been scrapped and successful applicants will be given a 5-year-exemption from property tax.