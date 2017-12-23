The Council of State had to give a judgement on the spatial plan from the Vilvoorde-Mechelen (Flemish Brabant) are. It is here that Uplace would be built. Without the plan, the legal basis for building the huge complex is undermined.

The Council of State motivates its decision by saying the new spatial plan means a “substantial increase” rather than a reduction in the amount of retail floor space permitted.

The ruling places the project in jeopardy. Both the Christian democrats and the liberals have said in the past that the annulation of the plan would bet he death blow for Uplace.

Meanwhile, Uplace always believed that having to draw up a new plan would delay the project by another 7 years.

Over the past few weeks there have been rumours that a version of Uplace that is smaller than originally planned might be build. However, this too would probably stand little chance of getting planning permission.

