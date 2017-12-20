The contract is worth a total of 3.3 billion euro: 2 billion for Keppel-Seghers and 1.3 billion for the company’s Chinese partner.

In exchange Hong Kong will get the world’s first artificial rubbish processing island and also its first ever rubbish management plant.

Currently the rubbish produced by Hong Kong’s 7 million residents is simply sent to a rubbish dump.

This has created serious environmental concerns as the dumps are starting to become full and their contents is begining to rot, producing methane gas. Methane is much more dangerous as a greenhouse gas than CO2.

The island will be built off the coast of Shek Kwu Chau.

The CEO of Keppel-Seghers "A 16 hectare island will be built with a desalination plant and a port where the rubbish skips can be emptied”.

"It will take three years just to build it. Meanwhile, we are working on the design of the rubbish processing plant. It will be a large rubbish to energy installation that will incinerate 1.2 million tonnes of rubbish and convert it into energy”.

The most modern technology will be used to ensure that the incinerator is as eco-friendly as possible. The incinerator will produce enough (green) energy for 100,000 households and help reduce Hong Kong’s carbon emissions by 0.44 tonnes/annum.