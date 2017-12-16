"Economic growth was stronger than we had envisaged. We see that growth is being underpinned by dynamics within the country and in rich in job creation”.

One of the things Mr Smets points to as a force behind the positive figures is the tax shift.

Growth in 2016 was 1.5%. The National Bank predicts 1.6% growth in 2019, this is up from a prediction of 1.5% 6 months ago.

Growth is predicted to remain constant over the coming years before tailing off.