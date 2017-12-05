Belgium is currently looking to replace our air force’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets and has put out a tender.

The American company Lockheed Martin replied to the tender within the conditions laid out. The company builds the F-35 fighter jet. The Airbus also replied to the tender with the conditions for its Eurofighter.



The French response to the tender was sent just a few hours before the deadline. Furthermore, the French response provided no answers to the 164 questions posed by the Belgian authorities in the tender document. Consequently, the Defence Minister Steven Vandeput (Flemish nationalist) said that the French offer was not legal.