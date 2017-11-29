The study was carried out by Antwerp University’s Ann Verhetsel and UCL’s Isabelle Thomas, both of whom are geography professors.

The geographers made what for them were unexpected findings: provincial boundaries still matter. This is contrary to the theory that administrative boundaries have no influence on human behaviour, a theory both of them had learned when they were both students in the 1980’s. The boundaries were considered irrelevant as they no longer reflect territorial cohesion.



Professor Verhetsel told VRT News that “We were convinced that functional urban areas often referred to as “city regions” provide a far better reflection of the reality of territorial socio-economic behaviour than administrative boundaries”.

This theory has been supported in the past by detailed studies of the spheres of influence of a good number of towns and cities. A host of data was correlated for neighbourhoods and municipalities on the edge of the towns and cities studied.

For example, how many families had moved there from town, what was their average income and what was the percentage of people living there that worked in town? The data allowed geographers to plot the boundaries of the so-called “city regions”.

In many cases the city regions took in neighbourhoods and municipalities in more than one province and in some cases more than one region (for example around Brussels). This information has been used by the authorities when drawing up land use plans.