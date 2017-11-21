The figures come from the Brussel Regional Trade Agency Atrium. According to Atrium’s figures, New York that has almost eight times the population of the Brussels-Capital Region has 85,000 businesses, but just 74 trade associations.

Atrium says that the large number of trade associations in the capital can be explained by the sense of involvement in the running of the associations that is felt by their member.

The trade associations don’t only represent and defend the interests of the traders but also try and make businesses more attractive to potential customers by investing in promotional activities. In addition to this they discuss their members’ wish with the municipal, regional and other authorities on a regular basis.

