Both the number of passengers arriving or departing from Zaventem and the number of those transferring from one plane to another there showed a year-on-year increase last month.

Brussels Airport points to an increase in short and long-haul flights by Brussels Airlines and a general increase in the number of long-haul flights from all operators that use the airport. Meanwhile, low-cost operators such as Vueling and Easyjet saw their number of flights fall.



Freight traffic from Brussels Airport continues to fall. This is due to a number of air-freight carriers leaving to airport in order to avoid noise nuisance finds from the Brussels-Capital Region.