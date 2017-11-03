Where loyalty is concerned, Belgium is only just beaten by Germany (11.2 years). Belgium scores higher than neighbouring countries such as the Netherlands (10.5) and France (9.8), with the U.K. (8.5), the U.S. (8.2 years) and Australia (7.2) following further behind.

But is it such a good thing to stay with an employer so long if you don't feel happy there? The Belgians may have a problem there, as the research reveals that they are happiest between the third and fifth year, with things going downhill afterwards.

What is happiness at work? This can be different for everyone, but the top-3 of contributing factors that employees mentioned, was