30 electric buses manufactured by the Chinese company BYD will be carrying passengers between the terminal and the aircraft as from next year.

Belgian manufacturers had taken the matter to court, after which Brussels Airport was asked to better motivate their choice and price comparison. This has happened now, although the official signatures to seal the deal still have to be put on paper.

The electric buses are not be confused with another pilot project at the airport. The Flemish public transport company De Lijn has started a project with self-driving buses, running on electricity, between the cargo hub Brucargo and the terminal.