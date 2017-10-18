But what makes Antwerp such an attractive place for diamond traders? “On the one had you have a lot of knowledge and experience and on the other there is a large and competitive market here. You have 1,700 diamond companies in Antwerp. They ensure good prices for producers. They are constantly looking for new ways to market diamonds.”



Around 6,600 people work in the diamond industry in Antwerp. A further 20,000 people earn their living indirectly from the diamond industry. These are people employed for example as couriers or in the hospitality industry.