The rail company’s CEO Sophie Dutordoir confirms that the NDS project is being stopped. NDS was supposed to provide a unified IT platform for all NMBS ticketing.



“We currently have three channels for the sale of tickets. Online, via the ticketing machines and ticket offices. Each of these work on their own IT platforms. We had decided to make things easier by developing a unified IT platform. However, after a study we have decided to opt for a different system that the one we were working on”, Ms Dutordoir told De Tijd.