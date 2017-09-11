The problems started during the course of the morning and are said to be wide-spread. KBC’s branch and customers in Flanders, Brussels and Wallonia has all been affected. For example, money can’t be withdrawn at KBC’s ATMs or at the counter.

The bank is as yet not aware of what has caused the server issues. “We are trying to find the cause of the problem and will strive to resolve it as soon as possible”, KBC’s Stef Leunens told the VRT. Mr Leunens when on the apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.