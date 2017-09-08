In August VDAB received 21,580 new vacancies. This is 16.3% more than in the same month last year. The rise is comparable with the two previous months. Demand for labour remains high.

The machines and apparatus manufacturing industry (+79.9%) and the metal industry (+68.1%) saw a big rise in vacancies.

However, some sector of industry saw a fall in the number of vacancies. IT, Media and telecom saw a year-on-year fall of 11.7% in the number of vacancies. Meanwhile, there was a 28.3% fall in the number of vacancies in the building materials industry.

In other branches of industry such as hospitality and tourism the number of vacancies also rose. However, here the percent growth was lower than the 18.7% average growth in the number of vacancies.