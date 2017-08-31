At present, some 50,000 people are travelling between both cities. The link is excellent news for Brussels Airport. CEO Arnaud Feist is delighted: "Passengers travelling between both cities will have the opportunity to fly directly, and they will be able to enjoy the many transit options Cathay is offering in Hong Kong. This is an important step in the development of direct lines between Belgium and Asia."

While the arrival of Cathay may be good news for Brussels Airport, it is bad news for Air Belgium, a future airline waiting for the necessary permits to operate, which had plans to establish a link between Brussels and Hong Kong. Maybe Air Belgium will pick a different destination in China now.