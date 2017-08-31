New direct link between Hong Kong and Brussels Airport Author: Michaël Torfs

Thu 31/08/2017 - 16:02 Michaël Torfs The Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific is to start with direct flights between Hong Kong and Brussels Airport as from next spring. The two cities will be linked four times a week: on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Cathay Pacific will use its Airbus 350 for the occasion. The news comes after three years of negotiations.

At present, some 50,000 people are travelling between both cities. The link is excellent news for Brussels Airport. CEO Arnaud Feist is delighted: "Passengers travelling between both cities will have the opportunity to fly directly, and they will be able to enjoy the many transit options Cathay is offering in Hong Kong. This is an important step in the development of direct lines between Belgium and Asia."

While the arrival of Cathay may be good news for Brussels Airport, it is bad news for Air Belgium, a future airline waiting for the necessary permits to operate, which had plans to establish a link between Brussels and Hong Kong. Maybe Air Belgium will pick a different destination in China now.