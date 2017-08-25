The Finance Minister Johan Van Overtveldt (Flemish nationalist says that he is working to try and resolve the issue.

Thanks to the so-called “prosperity envelope” and increase due to the index-linking of pensions to inflation means that gross pension levels have increased. However, for 128,000 pensioners the net amount they receive has actually remained the same or even fallen.

The pension’s expert Niek De Meester of the pensioners association OKRA told VRT News that “The extra pension simply disappears in tax and in some cases they even have less than they did than before the increase and the tax shift.

