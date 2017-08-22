Brussels Airlines is one of the airlines that uses Swissport. A number of its flights are delayed and some have departed without luggage.

Brussels Airlines has drafted in 30 extra staff, but this is insufficient to do the work of the striking baggage handlers. Anyone with a flight planned for departure in the next few hours is advised only to take hand luggage with them.

The unions a currently holding talks with management in order to resolve the dispute.

"We are demanding that those with part-time contacts are temporarily given full-time contracts. In addition we want a bonus for the hard work during the summer holiday period”, Ms Langenus added.

