Swissport staff downed tools early on Tuesday morning. Sandra Langenus of the Socialist Trades Union told VRT News that “We have endured structural staff shortages for weeks. Once the big summer rush has started people begin to feel it and have decided to down tools”.
All those working for Swissport that are responsible loading and unloading luggage have joined the strike. Given that Swissport handles the luggage of 60% of the flights at Zaventem the strike is causing considerable disruption.
Hand luggage
Brussels Airlines is one of the airlines that uses Swissport. A number of its flights are delayed and some have departed without luggage.
Brussels Airlines has drafted in 30 extra staff, but this is insufficient to do the work of the striking baggage handlers. Anyone with a flight planned for departure in the next few hours is advised only to take hand luggage with them.
The unions a currently holding talks with management in order to resolve the dispute.
"We are demanding that those with part-time contacts are temporarily given full-time contracts. In addition we want a bonus for the hard work during the summer holiday period”, Ms Langenus added.