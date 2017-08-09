These are the findings of a survey of 470 Belgian CEOs that was carried out by the HR devices company Acerta.

Acerta carried out a similar survey in 2015. Compared with two years ago half of the CEOs questioned make greater efforts to keep their staff motivated and happy at work.

The percentage that publish internal vacancies is up from 42% to 51%, while the percentage that take measures to improve the mental and physical health of their staff is up from 28% to 51%.Meanwhile, 38% say they doing more in the fields of career coaching, up from 21% in 2015.

The CEO’s also say that they are aware of potential health issues that might affect their employees. These are in the main mental issues such as burn-outs, depression and bore-outs. In 2015 just 10% of CEOs expected that their employees would suffer health issues as a result of their work. This has now risen to 23%.