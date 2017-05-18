The latest average wages are 4.3 percent or 140 euros up on 2014 (amounts before tax). This rise is the result of Belgium's automatic wage indexation system (aka the index system) under which pay is raised when life gets more expensive - in other words, when inflation has been up for some time, wages will follow.

However, the Michel-goverment skipped this mechanism once over the past years to save money and to give employers and businesses more breathing space. Others earned more because they were in the job for a long time. However, workers have hardly enjoyed pay rises given voluntarily by employers.