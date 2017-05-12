Author: Michaël Torfs, Alexander Dumarey

Michaël Torfs, Alexander Dumarey Beer consumption in Belgium fell again last year, the drop being more outspoken than in the years before. On the other hand, exports of Belgian beers are booming, the Federation of Belgian Brewers announced. In Belgium, Trappist and Abbey Beers lost 5.4 percent, fruit beers such as Gueuze and Kriek 5.6 percent. The common lager saw consumption figures fall by 4.3 percent. A rare category gaining ground is that of common special beers such as Duvel and Brugse Zot, with a bonus of 3.5 percent. Exports are generally up, like to the U.K. (+1.4 percent) and China (+48.4 percent). China is now fifth on the list of export countries, after France, the Netherlands, the U.S. and Germany.