Air Cargo Global had two Boeing 747-400 freight planes at the Zaventem-based airport. Their last flight took place this week. "We are talking about some 200 jobs which are being lost. These jobs will move to somewhere abroad, they will not stay in Belgium", says Kasper Demol of the umbrella organisation defending the interests of cargo companies. "The job losses are caused by the Brussels noise nuisance standards."

The Brussels Region imposed very strict noise standards (more stringent than those imposed by the Flemish Region, many aircraft are now exceeding the noise limits as a result, red.) and started imposing fines a couple of weeks ago. It's just a technical procedure as yet; the fines do not have to be paid for the moment.