It's not the first time Buval was facing court action. Earlier, it was at loggerheads with AB InBev's Jupiler beer.

Duvel Moortgat demanded a compensation of 50 euros for each Buval beer that would be sold. This will not happen. The judge argues there is enough difference between the two to avoid confusion: the names are different enough, and the beers are different: a special beer versus a normal ale. The look-and-feel is also not quite the same, the judge added.

In a previous case, Buval was accused of being too similar to the Jupiler can (see below). AB InBev won this case and Aldi was obliged to adapt the design.