The six-times-weekly Brussels to Philadelphia service was scrapped after the attack at Zaventem Airport on 22 March 2016. Shortly after the re-opening of the airport American Airlines announce that the service would be reinstated as a summer-only route.

The route was due to recommence from May. However, in a press release the airline writes “American Airlines constantly evaluates its network to ensure that we deploy our fleet in the best possible way and that we can maximalise return, while meeting the needs of our customers. With this mind the difficult decision was taken to scrap the Brussels to Philadelphia route." A spokeswoman for the airline added that the decision was irreversible”.