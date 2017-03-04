Zeebrugge is more oriented towards the U.K. than other ports in the area, such as Antwerp, Rotterdam or Dunkirk. Almost half of the transhipment is connected to Britain, some 17 million tonnes.

Zeebrugge is also Europe's biggest car port, De Tijd notes. Of the 2.8 million cars that are being transhipped each year, 1 million come from Britain or are destined for the British market. Container traffic is also aimed at the U.K.