Belgians are not fond of electric cars. Not even 2,000 were sold last year. The Nissan Leaf is for sale for only 15,000 euros at the fair, could this turn the tide? "You have to see this vehicle as a second family car, or for commuting to work if the distance is not too long", says Marie Louise Van Dijck of Nissan. "It's not designed to travel to the south of France." Apparently, the longer-distance issue is still a problem for Belgian buyers.

Other electric cars are too expensive. The Motor Show boasts a Tesla worth 160,000 euros. Opel will try a new segment, a combination between affordability and a longer reach. The new model will cost 30,000 euros, but will allow you to drive some 500 kilometres in between charging (picture).

This does not mean that combustion engines running on petrol or diesel will be banned, on the contrary. "We are also further developing our combustion engines", Michel retour of Opel said.

It seems petrol and diesel reign supreme, for the moment. Cars running on natural gas are more of an exception. Only about 2,000 were sold last year.