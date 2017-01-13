Bpost is employing some 200 ICT experts internally and another 200 externally, through a hundred different suppliers. It's the latter jobs that will be shed. The decision means 200 job losses for Belgium. Benefitting from the operation is India, where Bpost has chosen two new partners for the outsourcing of the jobs: Infosys and Tata Consultancy.

Barbara Van Speybroeck of Bpost is talking of "new challenges within the world of ICT, which make that we didn't find the right researchers. We were using over a 100 suppliers, which hampered the development of a clear strategy."