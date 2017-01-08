The temporary steward and stewardess’ contracts will run until the end of October. TUI fly’s Spokesman Piet Demeyere told VRT News that “We don’t need as many people during the winter. This is something that is typical for our industry”.

The stewards and stewardesses will follow an 8 week training course and the company will also offer them language courses.

Once the new intake has been taken on TUI fly will employ 1,150 people.

TUI fly is part of the TUI tourism group. The airline is active at all five Belgian passenger airports (Zaventem, Charleroi, Antwerp, Liège and Ostend and has 25 planes. 3.7 million people flew with TUI fly in 2015.