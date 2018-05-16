The new pass enjoys the whole-hearted backing of the Flemish Culture Minister Sven Gatz (liberal) and his Francophone counterpart Alda Greoli (Christian democrat).

For just 50 euro/annum, and less for certain financially disadvantage groups, you will have unlimited access to 100 museums. The idea behind the scheme is to make museums more accessible and to stimulate people to visit them.

Speaking at the launch of the new museum pass on Tuesday, the Flemish Culture Minister Sven Gatz (liberal) told journalists that he has big ambitions for the pass.

"In the Netherlands the Museum Card has existed for more than 30 years and has more than a million users.

In Belgium we are hoping for just as great a success”.

The Dutch Museum Pass costs about the same as the 50 euro that is to be charged for its new Belgian counterpart.

At the moment around 10 museums in towns and cities across the country such as the museums of fine Arts in Antwerp and Ghent and the museum in the Jubel Park in Brussels are included

It is the intention that their number of museums included in the pass will grow steady.

Click here for a full list

6,000 special limited edition passes are being made sold. The feature art work by 6 Belgian artists, including Rinus Van de Velde, Eva Mouton and Jacques Charlier.

Anyone buying one of the limited edition passes will be able to use it from July. The other passes will go on sale from September.