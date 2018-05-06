Charlotte Wajnberg is 28-years-old. She was born Charlotte Cromheeke and graduated cum laude from Anne Cambier’s class at the Antwerp School of Music.

The soprano was in the same song class as Lucienne Van Deyck and Jozef De Beenhouwer. She made her debut at the Brussels Royal Opera House in 2011. She is accompanied at the competition on the piano by her husband Aaron Wajnberg. She is the mother of a two-year-old son.