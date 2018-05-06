Charlotte Wajnberg is 28-years-old. She was born Charlotte Cromheeke and graduated cum laude from Anne Cambier’s class at the Antwerp School of Music.
The soprano was in the same song class as Lucienne Van Deyck and Jozef De Beenhouwer. She made her debut at the Brussels Royal Opera House in 2011. She is accompanied at the competition on the piano by her husband Aaron Wajnberg. She is the mother of a two-year-old son.
Marianne Croux is 27 and has both Belgian and French nationality. She was born in Senlis around 40km north of Paris but grew up near Marche-en-Famenne in Luxembourg province.
She started playing the violin at the age of 4, but didn’t start singing until she was 15. She studied song and piano at the Institute of Music and Education (IMEP) in Namur. She is affiliated to the Paris Opera’s Music Academy.