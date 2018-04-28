The clip takes over 8 minutes and was recorded a couple of weeks ago in the Bon Marché in Paris. It features a fashion show of Mosaert, the fashion brand created by himself and his wife. "It's the collection that inspired the music (...) and not the music which inspired the collection," Stromae said about the clip.

Stromae had announced on Instagram that something was coming, a couple of days ago. It's his first appearance since the end of 2015. The last couple of years, he had taken a break away from it all.