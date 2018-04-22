The wreckage was discovered by the amateur underwater archaeologist Tomas Termote last year in one of the most spectacular underwater discoveries of recent years. However, wreckage may be the wrong word, since the boat was in a relatively good state. It is believed that the remains of the 22 crew are still on board.

German U-boats based at Ostend and Zeebrugge sank 2,554 allied ships during the First World War. This story is told by the exhibition "World War I, the battle for the North Sea" in Bruges. One of the top pieces at the exhibition is a German prototype torpedo in bronze. The torpedo is well preserved and measures 6 yards. Another eye-catcher is the cannon that was found beside the U-boat, to launch the torpedoes.