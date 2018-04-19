It is from Lambic that the traditional Gueuze and Kriek beers of the western part of Flemish Brabant and Brussels are made. In 2004 the Federal Food Agency (FAVV) had threatened to close down a number of Lambic breweries in the area. Their threat was founded on an ignorance of the traditional brewing technics use to make Lambic that involve spontaneous fermentation.

The first festival attracted some 700 visitors, double the number expected. Since then relations with the FAVV have improved and the festival has gone from strength to strength.

Up until 2014 the festival was held in the village of Eizeringen. This year’s festival will be the second to be held in Itterbeek. The festival is held every two years.